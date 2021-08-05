Season 3 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

FX has renewed What We Do in the Shadows for a third season.

The Staten Island vampires will return for another round of amusing nighttime adventures across the city in the comedy series.

After Season 2 concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) discovering he is a vampire murderer, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next installment in the franchise.

Guillermo del Toro saved vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) from the Vampiric Council in the season 2 finale.

What We Do in the Shadows is a spinoff of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 documentary of the same name. It is set in New Zealand and stars Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

This page has all you need to know about the next season, including plot specifics, cast information, and release dates.

When Will Season 3 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Be Released?

FX announced in June that What We Do in the Shadows would return on September 2, 2021, with a two-part debut.

The show will return for a second ten-episode season, with episodes premiering on FX before being published the next day on FX on Hulu.

FX teased that it was time for fans to “dust off your velvet capes and grab the glitter” as the show was back, announcing the announcement through Twitter.

Who Will Star in Season 3 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

Novak, Berry, Demetriou, Guillén, and Proksch, who played Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Guillermo, and Colin Robinson, will all reprise their roles as Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Guillermo, and Colin Robinson, respectively.

The program has already had a number of notable guest performers, such Mark Hamill and Tilda Swinton, in its first two seasons, but FX has yet to disclose whether or not there will be any in the third.

What Will Happen in Season 3 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows will undoubtedly focus on the fallout from Guillermo’s disclosure that he is a vampire murderer.

The discovery of Nandor’s long-suffering familiar is expected to drive the vampire housemates into a frenzy, but they also have other concerns as they are elevated. This is a condensed version of the information.