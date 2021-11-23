Season 3 of ‘The Great’: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult Discuss the Show’s Future

Season 2 of The Great is now available on Hulu, and for those who have binge-watched the first season, the startling cliffhanger ending, in which Catherine (Elle Fanning) attempts to kill Peter (Nicholas Hoult) once and for all, will leave you wanting more.

There has been no official word about the show’s future as of yet, but performers Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning told The Washington Newsday that they would be delighted to return.

Catherine the Great’s actress, Elle Fanning, said: “Without a doubt, I would. It’s the most enjoyable project on the planet.” Catherine took the throne from her husband Peter III (or he gave it to her, depending on how you look at it) in Season 2 of The Great and set out her plans for a new Russia.

Peter and Catherine did not always agree on everything along the road. Following Catherine’s coup, Peter nearly died of starvation, there was all-out fighting between the serfs and the nobles, a crocodile wandering the palace, war in the East, and Peter even went so low as to have sex with Catherine’s mother Joanna (Gillian Anderson).

To begin with, their relationship was rocky, with Peter isolating himself in his apartments as a type of exile, but the two gradually bonded over their unborn kid.

Catherine was also expecting a child, and in Episode 8, dubbed “Walnut,” she gave birth to Paul, Russia’s heir, which both Hoult and Fanning believe will be a major storyline point in Season 3.

According to Fanning: “They have a child, but I’m not sure how old he or she is. I’d like the youngster to be present. That sounds interesting to me.” “I’d like to see them go on vacation in the Bahamas,” Hoult said. The real Catherine the Great and Peter III did have one son together, Paul, as seen in The Great Season 2.

Following Catherine’s death in November 1796, Paul became Catherine’s heir. He would go on to be recognized as Russia’s Paul I.

In 1773, Paul married Wilhelmina Louisa of Hesse-Darmstadt. Princess Sophie Dorothea of Württemberg was his second wife, and they had two children together.