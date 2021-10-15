Season 3 of ‘Succession’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot — Everything You Need to Know

After two years away, America’s worst family is back on our screens, and based on the events of Season 2, the Roy family members are on the verge of a full-fledged war in Succession Season 3.

Season 3 features everything you need to know about it, including the release date, actors, trailer, plot, and more, according to Washington Newsday.

When will Season 3 of ‘Succession’ premiere?

Season 3 of Succession will premiere on HBO on Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

The new series will consist of nine episodes, one of which will be released each week. As a result, this season has one fewer episode than the previous two. The season finale will air on Sunday, December 12th.

You must be a subscriber to the HBO network in order to watch Succession. Alternatively, for $14.99 per month, you can subscribe to HBO’s streaming site, HBO Max, where episodes will be available.

Fans in the United Kingdom will have to wait 24 hours after the United States to watch new episodes of Succession each week.

The series will show on Sky Atlantic and NOW every Monday at 9 p.m.

Season 3 of ‘Succession’ Stars Who?

For the third season of the black comedy drama, the whole main cast has returned.

That means Brian Cox as the family patriarch Logan Roy, Alan Ruck as the oldest sibling Connor Roy, Jeremy Strong as the dark and determined Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as the sensible and brilliant daughter Shiv Roy, and Kier Culkin as the loveable rogue Roman Roy are all back.

Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans is played by Matthew Macfadyen, and Roy’s lovable cousin Greg is played by Nicholas Braun.

J. Smith-Cameron reprises her role as Logan’s henchwoman Gerri, Peter Friedman reprises his role as Waystar RoyCo’s COO Frank Vernon, Hiam Abbass reprises her role as Cox’s wife, and Justine Lupe reprises her role as Connor’s escort-turned-girlfriend Willa.

Season 3 also introduces several new characters to the Succession family.

Sanaa Lathan (The Affair) joins the cast as Lisa Arthur, a lawyer fighting for Kendall, and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders) as Josh Aronson, a millionaire investor.

Linda Emond of Madam Secretary will play senior White House adviser Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, while Jihae of Mortal Engines will play top public relations specialist Berry Schneider.

Alexander Skarsgård, who starred in Big Little Lies, has joined Succession as a controversial tech.