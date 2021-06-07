Season 3 of ‘Succession’ is now filming in Italy, with fans eagerly anticipating the HBO show’s return.

In Italy, filming for the highly anticipated third season of Succession has begun. The show, which premiered in 2018, chronicles the rich Roy family’s struggle for power and fortune as they manage control of their billion-dollar enterprise.

Season two ended with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) reversing his decision to take the fall for the family business’s sexual harassment crisis, betraying his father Logan in the process (Brian Cox).

Midge Denton, the show’s costume designer, has confirmed that the actors and crew will be filming in Italy. Denton posted a video on Facebook on Sunday.