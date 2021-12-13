Season 3 of ‘Succession’: Everything You Need to Know About Tom Wambsgan’s Betrayal

Fans of Succession may need some time to recuperate after the shocking Season 3 finale. The Roy family has made it obvious they trust no one for the past three seasons, but no one could have predicted Shiv’s (played by Sarah Snook) husband Tom (Mattew Macfadyen) would be the one to potentially stab her and her siblings in the back.

However, if you look closely at Tom’s journey during the last nine episodes, you’ll notice that the show’s authors left plenty of hints about Tom’s impending treachery. Below is a closer look from Washington Newsday.

Succession Dropped All the Clues About Tom Wambsgan’s Betrayal1. His Loyalty to Logan

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) approached Tom at the start of Season 3 and encouraged him to join his side in the struggle against his father. Tom turned down the offer after hearing Kendall’s story and declared his allegiance to the Roy patriarch.

“My suspicion is that you’re going to get f*****,” Tom shouted angrily to Kendall. Because I’ve seen you f***** quite a few times. I’ve also never seen Logan (Brian Cox) f*****.

At the start of the season, he even offered to be the blood sacrifice for Waystar Royco, a move that sounded dubious at the time, but it could have been part of his plan to gain Logan’s esteem all along.

Shiv also appeared unconcerned about her husband’s possible prison sentence hovering over them. She was also adamant about not having children with Tom before his prison sentence, which only served to aggravate Tom’s concerns about the status of their marriage.

Logan’s True Son is number two on the list.

Logan and Tom were not featured in many moments together during the third season, but when they were, they seemed to have a solid bond.

At the start of the season, when Logan was fleeing the authorities and the media, he asked Tom to accompany him with Frank (Peter Friedman) and Karl (David Rasche), not his own children, let alone Tom’s wife Shiv.

When Logan experienced his UTI-induced hallucination, he requested Tom to accompany him. He even requested Tom’s assistance in getting to the bathroom and thanked him for his assistance. This is a condensed version of the information.