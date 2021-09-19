Season 3 of ‘Sex Education’ is being lauded for its groundbreaking non-binary representation.

Netflix’s Sex Education is recognized for taking a no-holds-barred approach to sex and sexuality. The show takes a similar approach to gender identification in season three, focusing on persons who identify as non-binary.

Cal, a new student at Moordale who conflicts directly with Headmistress Hope, is led by non-binary actress and singer Dua Saleh (Jemima Kirke).

Hope is determined to change Moordale’s status as a “sex school,” and in the process, she sets out to curtail students’ sexual liberties and right to self-expression.

Cal stands up to Hope and refuses to wear the new Moordale school uniform, which Hope finds acceptable. They refuse to put on the girls’ uniform and are hesitant to go on the hard-fighting males’ uniform. Cal like to wear their outfit loose and baggy since it makes them feel more at ease with themselves, but Hope refuses to listen.

Cal has also been seen wearing a binder, which is a common piece of apparel for non-binary people.

Cal protests against gender-segregated lines in another scenario, asking Hope which line she would like they stand in. Cal and another non-binary student are sent to the girls line to “learn about female anatomy.”

Cal, on the other hand, does not hold back, chastising Hope for labeling the two lanes “the penis and vagina line.”

Cal is judged such a threat to Moordale’s reputation that Hope locks them in a classroom in the penultimate episode, labeling Cal as “innately disobedient” for failing to adjust their “behavior” — basically dress like a lady.

Fans of Sex Education have been gushing about Cal on social media, praising the show’s representation of non-binary people.

“FINALLY A NON BINARY CHARACTER OMG I LOVE YOU CAL,” one Sex Education enthusiast tweeted.

“Sex Education S3 Cal, non-binary, POC, they/them Representation matters,” another admirer said.

"Finally discovered relatively good trans representation in a show third season of sex education has a wonderful nonbinary character named cal I can really identify to them and the challenges they face that are represented in," a third admirer commented.