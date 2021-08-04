Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’: What the Cast and Crew Have to Say About the Show’s Future

Outer Banks hasn’t been formally renewed for Season 3, but given the show’s current popularity on Netflix around the world, a renewal seems extremely likely.

The lack of a renewal hasn’t stopped the cast and crew from speculating about the show’s future.

With Season 2 (spoilers ahead) ending with the revelation that Big John (played by Charles Halford) is still alive while the Pogues are castaways, the Netflix program is ready to deliver plenty of drama in Season 3.

According to Chase Stokes, who plays John B., “we’re trying to continue to tell the tale for a couple more seasons,” they are expecting to avoid the so-called “Netflix curse,” in which so many shows are canceled after three seasons.

In terms of Season 3, Stokes teased an emotional episode for his character, as it appears he is about to learn whether or not his father is still alive.

“It wasn’t like he was swept away by a natural calamity or whatever the case may be,” the actor explained. What does it look like for him to leave his son and go out on his own?

“What does it look like when a child confronts a parent who has abandoned him and has no idea what has transpired in the meantime?”

