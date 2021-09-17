Season 3 of Netflix’s “Sex Education” emphasizes the use of chest binders.

Sex Education, a hit Netflix show, tries to provoke essential debates about sexuality in each season. However, in Season 3, the show aims to bring attention to issues around gender identity and the difficulties that non-binary people encounter.

Although new school administrator Headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) appears to be “cool” at first and pledges to improve Moordale High, it quickly becomes evident that she has a different agenda.

The introduction of a new school uniform is part of the school’s rehabilitation to disassociate it from the title of “Sex School.” Hope believes that the move would help students distinguish between their academic and personal life, but she is also demanding about how they follow the new regulation.

This is problematic for the school’s non-binary pupils, who are not only required to follow the school’s gendered dress code, but are also compelled to pick between the “boys” and “girls” lines, and are taught about reproductive health in a very gendered manner, which minimizes their identity.

Cal (played by Dua Saleh), one of the more outspoken students fighting for non-binary rights, not only challenges Hope on a regular basis over the school’s outmoded laws, but also becomes a spokesman for the student movement against the new restrictions.

Despite agreeing with Cal, Layla (Robyn Holdaway), a fellow non-binary student, finds it difficult to publicly oppose Hope. Only in the final episode of Season 3 do we get a better understanding of their character, with the episode opening with them using safety pins to install a chest binder. There are noticeable marks beneath their arms and cuts from the pins and bandages when they attach the garment.

Layla follows Cal into the facilities later in the show, where they apologize for “not speaking out.” They then enlist Cal’s assistance in devising a better, more comfortable bandage solution. Cal explains that they used to do that, but it “nearly fractured a rib.” Layla comments, “It feels so much better!” after testing a fitted binder “made for safer breast compression.”

