Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’: Who Runs the Mexican Drug Cartels Now That Félix Gallardo Is Dead?

In Narcos: Mexico Season 3, Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna) has been sentenced to prison, leaving a power vacuum in his wake.

Gallardo’s ascent to power was the focus of the story for the first two seasons, but now that he’s gone, the rewards of the Mexican drug trade fall to a plethora of other characters in Season 3.

The Juárez, Tijuana, and Sinaloa cartels fight for control in the new season of the Netflix drama now that the syndicates have been divided up.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the characters who will play a larger role in the new season.

The Juárez cartel is a criminal organization based in Juárez, Mexico

Luna’s Gallardo informed DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) at the end of Season 2 that Amado Carrillo Fuentes’ name should be remembered because he “may be the most powerful trafficker this country has ever seen.”

After assassinating his boss Rafael Aguilar Guajardo and taking over the Juárez cartel, the real Fuentes became one of the most powerful drug lords in Mexico.

Fuentes, who was played by José Mara Yazpik in the episode, earned the moniker “Lord of the Skies” because to his fleet of planes that he used to transport drugs across the Mexican-American border.

Ambitious and power-hungry, Fuentes struck partnerships with the Cali Cartel and amassed a multibillion-dollar fortune before his death.

The Tijuana cartel is a criminal organization based in Tijuana, Mexico

The Tijuana cartel is one of the key actors in Narcos: Mexico Season 3 and is run by the Arellano-Félix family.

The show focuses on three characters: Benjamn, his brother Ramón, and his sister Enedina, despite the fact that they were a much larger faction in real life.

Since their early collaboration with Gallardo in Seasons 1 and 2, Benjamn (Alfonso Dosal) has been the cartel’s boss, while Ramón (Manuel Masalva) is the muscle.

Enedina (Mayra Hermosillo), on the other hand, was introduced in Season 2 and shares her brothers’ ambition to construct the country’s largest and most powerful cartel.

The Sinaloa cartel is a criminal organization based in Mexico.

Gallardo got his start in Sinaloa, and the guys who took over the faction from him are no doubt well-known to viewers.

Héctor Luis is a character in the film Héctor Luis. This is a condensed version of the information.