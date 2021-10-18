Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

The second season of Narcos: Mexico concluded with leader Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna) being sentenced to prison and the cartels seizing control of the Mexican drug trade in his absence.

With Gallardo out of the picture, others who had previously been on the sidelines, such as the Tijuana, Juárez, and Sinaloa cartels, now had a chance to shine.

The cartels, on the other hand, have no intention of sharing power, thus war is all but certain in the Netflix show’s final season.

Here’s all you need to know about Narcos: Mexico Season 3.

When Will ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 Be Available?

Narcos: Mexico’s third season will be available on Netflix in an all-in-one-go manner, similar to prior seasons.

On Friday, November 5, the 10-episode production will premiere on the streaming site, with the season premiering at 8 a.m.

Who Will Appear in Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’?

While he was the show’s principal actor in Seasons 1 and 2, Netflix revealed that Luna will not be reprising his role as Gallardo when the show was originally renewed in October 2020.

Instead, the show’s focus has switched to other significant figures in the Mexican drug gangs, many of whom had appeared in past seasons but were under Gallardo’s command.

Following Gallardo’s incarceration, José Mara Yazpik will reprise his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes, a drug lord who took leadership of the Juárez Cartel.

Scoot McNairy returns as DEA agent Walt Breslin, who served as the show’s narrator and played a key role in Season 2, which focused on his undercover operation to find Gallardo for the murder of fellow agent Kiki Camerena (Michael Pea).

Alfonso Dosal will reprise his role as Benjamn Arellano Félix, with Manuel Masalva reprising his role as his brother Ramón Arellano Félix and Mayra Hermosillo reprising her role as their sister Enedina Arellano Félix.

Other notable cast members include Alejandro Edda as Sinaloa cartel boss Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán, Matt Letscher as DEA Agent Jaime Kuykendall, and Alberto Ammann as Cali Cartel chief Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera, reprising his Narcos role.

What Will Happen in Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’?

Following Gallardo’s incarceration, Mexico is experiencing a power vacuum, with numerous cartels vying for dominance. This is a condensed version of the information.