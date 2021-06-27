Season 3 of ‘Making It’: How to Watch the Crafty New Series

Making It returns for a third season, with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman reuniting for another creative season.

A fresh group of contestants will compete in a variety of craft challenges in the hopes of impressing the judges and becoming the Master Maker and winning the $100,000 prize.

Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan, as well as Shop Master Jimmy DiResta, are back to judge the products made in the workshop.

In May, Peacock announced that the show’s format had been successful enough to warrant a spin-off, on which Poehler will also work.

When can you watch Making It on NBC?

Season 3 of Making It is returning to a regular weekly format after season 2 aired all of its episodes over a two-week period.

Season 3 premieres on NBC on Thursday, June 24 at 8/7c.

The first three episodes’ titles have been revealed, revealing the tasks that the new candidates will undertake. The first episode is titled “One in a Million,” followed by “Random Crafts of Kindness” on July 1 and “Expand Your World” on July 8.

Making It’s hosts and judges are who?

Poehler and Offerman, who played Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson on the series Parks and Recreation, will be familiar to comedy aficionados.

Offerman is a skilled craftsman who has frequently demonstrated his woodworking abilities on television and on social media. He is also a professional boat builder with his own company, Offerman Woodshop.

