Season 3 of ‘Lupin’: Will There Be Another Series of ‘Lupin’?

Lupin has swept the world by storm since its January 2021 launch, soon becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English series. Part two, thankfully, was not far after, as it premiered on Netflix worldwide on Friday, June 11th.

With Assane Diop (Omar Sy) one step closer to assassinating Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) and his family, fans are curious if there will be any more Lupin episodes.

Is there going to be a second season of ‘Lupin’ on Netflix?

Fans of Lupin on Netflix will be happy to hear some excellent news.

Assane Diop’s narrative is far from over, and a third series, dubbed Lupin: Part 3, is in the works.

The announcement was released before the start of season two, just a few months after the debut of season one in January 2021.

The news regarding Lupin’s major character Assane Diop was announced on a Netflix website. A message on the site’s homepage read: “Assane is always one step ahead.” Lupin will return for a third installment.”

On Twitter, a sharp-eyed French journalist spotted the tweet and questioned whether it was genuine, prompting Lupin star Omar Sy to respond.

Nothing can be hidden from you.

Part 3 of Lupin has been confirmed!

May 11, 2021 — Omar Sy (@OmarSy)

Lupin Part Three will pick up from the cliffhanger ending of Part Two which saw Diop become one step closer to taking down Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre).

Diop managed to extract a confession from Hubert Pellegrini, who admitted to framing Diop’s father as a thief and having him killed, so he could claim the huge insurance policy.

Diop then sent the recording to Lupin-obsessed cop, Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) which will set up the events of Part Three.

Elsewhere, Commissioner Gabriel Dumont (Vincent Garanger) was also arrested after it was uncovered he too had a role to play in the death of Diop’s father.

Part Two came to an end with Diop fleeing in a boat on the River Seine, staying true to Lupin’s mantra of being one step ahead at all times.

