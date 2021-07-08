Season 3 of ‘Love Island USA’: Where Is the Love Island Villa?

Every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 9 p.m. ET, CBS broadcasts Love Island USA. For the following eight weeks, the 12 original sexy singles, as well as a slew of newcomers, will compete for the title of Love Island U.S.A. season three winner. The winner couple will walk away with $100,000 in addition to their love.

The reality show is the American adaptation of the same-named British series. With the exception of the 2020 winter edition in South Africa, the UK version is now airing its seventh season and has taken place in Spain since its inception in 2015. Each season of Love Island USA has been shot in a different location.

What is the location of the ‘Love Island USA’ villa?

The Love Island mansion in the United States of America has relocated once more.

The first season, which premiered in 2019, was shot in Fiji. The second series was transferred to The Cromwell Las Vegas, a luxury boutique casino hotel, due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Love Island U.S.A. was renewed for a third season in January 2021, and it was reported that the show would move to a new site.

This year’s Love Island U.S.A. will be held in Hilo, Hawaii.

According to Hawaii News Now, the islanders will be lodging at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo.

Donne Dawson, the state’s film commissioner, revealed that the production had reserved the full 338-room hotel.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. This degree of productivity has never been witnessed on Hawaii Island.”

The resort, which is a Doubletree by Hilton hotel, features spectacular coastal views and is the state’s second-biggest city’s largest hotel.

Filming also took place on the east side of Hilo, at the base of two shield volcanoes, Mauna Loa, an active volcano, and Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano, which overlook Hilo Bay.

“This time we are literally on an island,” host Arielle Vandenberg told Entertainment Tonight about the new location. As a result, it gives the performance a whole new gorgeous, romantic, sensual vitality that it so richly deserves.”

Who are the contestants on ‘Love Island USA’?

Twelve candidates, including a real estate investor, a Covid relief worker, a mental nurse, and a psychiatric nurse, joined the Love Island villa to kick off the third season of Love Island U.S.A. This is a condensed version of the information.