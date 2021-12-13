Season 3 Finale Recap: The Roy Kids Attend A Red Wedding on ‘Succession.’

Season 3 of Succession has come to an explosive conclusion, with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) once again becoming one of the few characters to emerge untouched from the climax. His son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had accepted defeat at the hands of his father in the last episode, but no one could have predicted the total annihilation Logan had prepared for his family.

The good news is that Kendall Roy is still alive, and the creators of Succession were happy to point out that the show’s anti-hero had lived to see another day in his dreadful world. Kendall came close to drowning, but he was rescued just in time by his aide Comfry (Dasha Nekrasova). Kendall tells his worried siblings, “One too many lemoncello’s, no problem,” while they (ironically) play monopoly.

Logan, on the other hand, has received a call from Karl (David Rasche), who informs him that the Department of Justice is about to levy a “historic fine” against Waystar, as well as the fact that GOJO’s market cap has surpassed Waystar’s and Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgrd) is considering “other options.”

In the end, this is bad news for Logan, who is attempting to buy GOJO and unite the two companies as part of his media conglomerate.

Logan and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are on their way to Mattson’s lake cottage, and Shiv (Sarah Snook) is once again ignored. Perhaps it’s a good thing Shiv was kept out of this one, because in Episode 8, Logan and Roman have an awkward conversation about the entire sending-a-picture-of-his-penis-to-Gerri (J. Smith Cameron) fiasco. Logan asks Roman about his dread of women and his sexual preferences, and when he doesn’t respond, Logan finishes the session with a threat: “If you need to be straightened out, get straightened out”—emphasis on the word straight.

Logan, over at Mattson’s, asks the key question right away: “are you in or out?” Mattson avoids giving an actual response once more, but makes it plain that Waystar is an out-of-date firm with which he is unwilling to engage… until Logan names him as his successor.

Roman decides to join his siblings Shiv and Connor (Alan) after Logan sends him back to Tuscany to hash things over with Mattson in private.