Season 3 Finale of ‘Succession’: When Will the Dramatic Episode Air on HBO Max?

Throughout Season 3, Succession hinted a variety of possible outcomes, including Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) going to prison, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) succumbing to a succession of health issues, and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) drowning.

It all comes to a close this week, with viewers able to witness how the HBO drama chooses to conclude (for the time being—the show has already been renewed for Season 4). On Sunday, December 12th, HBO will telecast Episode 9 (titled “All the Bells Say”).

The finale of Succession Season 3 will be available to watch online on HBO Max shortly after it airs on television, much like the rest of the season. Here’s when you can look forward to it.

When will the final episode of The Succession air on HBO Max?

“All the Bells Say” premieres on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, and the episode will be available on HBO Max at the same time.

While HBO Max originals such as Raised By Wolves, The Other Two, and The Flight Attendant are available at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT), HBO series are available at the same time they air on the network.

Is it possible to view the Season 3 finale of Succession for free online?

Yes, but not through HBO Max directly. In December 2020, the streamer ended their free trial when it began releasing Warner Bros. films at the same time they were released in theaters. That means that a month’s subscription to HBO Max to watch the Succession finale will set you back at least $14.99 (or $9.99 with advertisements).

However, there is a method to acquire a free week of HBO Max, which will give you plenty of time to watch “All the Bells Say.” If you sign up for HBO Max as a Hulu add-on, you’ll get a seven-day free trial, even if your Hulu free trial is still active.

It’s possible that you already have HBO Max and are unaware of it. HBO Max is available if you already get HBO through your cable provider. Simply confirm your eligibility on the streamer’s website and then log in using your TV provider’s website.

