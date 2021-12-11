Season 3 Finale of ‘Succession’: 8 Things We Predict Will Happen

From the FBI raid on Waystar Royco to unsolicited d**k photos, the third season of HBO’s blockbuster Succession has been packed with dramatic storyline twists and unexpected turns. But how will it all come to a close? Succession has amassed a large following since its premiere in 2018, thanks to its power-hungry protagonists, dark comedy, and NSFW script.

The show exposes familial tensions, Machiavellian scheming, and cutthroat business moves as it follows the highs and lows of the Roy family media empire, with the question of Logan’s succession serving as the narrative’s driving force.

The Culture writers of The Washington Newsday predict how the Season 3 finale of Succession will play out.

1. Logan releases Gerri, who then teams up with Kendall.

Logan appears to be considering getting rid of Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) as retaliation for being unintentionally sent a d**k pic from Roman (Kieran Culkin).

Gerri has been a member of Waystar Royco for decades and has worked with Logan for as long as the show has been on the air.

Logan is highly likely to respond in fury as a result of his son’s arrogance and fire her from the company, which she has worked relentlessly for.

Logan may suffer a setback as a result of this, as Gerri is privy to all of the company’s dark secrets. While she doesn’t appear to be the kind to seek vengeance, she may be pushed to join Kendall’s side.

Kendall would undoubtedly have access to all the proof he requires to bring down his father once and for all with Gerri on his side.

Gerri might potentially retaliate by filing a sexual harassment case against the firm, bringing the cruise line incident back into the spotlight and undoing their agreement not to serve time in prison (sorry, Tom and Greg).

2. Comfrey pulls a fast one on Greg.

Is there any hope for Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun)? Audiences are torn between celebrating or resenting his connection with Kendall’s assistant Comfrey (Dasha Nekrasova).

There hasn’t been much to suggest Comfrey is a nasty guy so far, but as Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) have demonstrated, Greg is punching well above his weight. She. This is a condensed version of the information.