Season 3 Cast of ‘YOU’: Meet the Newcomers to the Hit Netflix Show

At the end of YOU Season 2, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) relocated to Los Angeles.

The Quinn-Goldbergs have settled in the Madre Linda suburbs with their newborn son, Henry “Forty” Quinn-Goldberg, when we encounter them in YOU Season 3. For Joe and Love, moving to a new city means meeting new people, including possible murder victims.

Meet the Season 3 Cast & Characters of ‘YOU’

This article includes spoilers for Season 3 of ‘YOU.’

Michaela McManus—Natalie

In YOU Season 3, Michaela McManus plays Joe’s strange new neighbor Natalie.

When Natalie caught Joe’s eye while reading in her back garden in the Season 2 cliffhanger conclusion, she was introduced.

In YOU Season 3, Joe becomes fascinated with Natalie, believing she is the one he should be with, in typical Joe fashion. That is, until her life is brutally cut short.

McManus is best recognized for her roles on One Tree Hill as Lindsey Strauss and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as A.D.A Kim Greylek.

McManus is most known for her roles as Sarah in The Village and Alana Hayes in SEAL Team.

Scott Speedman—Matthew

In YOU Season 3, Scott Speedman plays Natalie’s prosperous tech whiz husband Matthew.

Throughout the series, Matthew is distraught by Natalie’s death and goes to extreme lengths to track down her killers.

His preoccupation with Natalie’s death also strains his connection with his son Theo.

Fans of Animal Kingdom and Grey’s Anatomy may know Speedman as Baz Blackwell in Animal Kingdom and Dr. Nick Marsh in Grey’s Anatomy.

—Dylan Arnold, Theo

Theo, Natalie’s stepson and Matthew’s son, who has a soft place for Love Quinn, is played by Dylan Arnold.

Arnold is most recognized for his role as Noah in the romance drama After and After We Collided, a fan-fiction film based on Harry Styles.

Cameron Elam in Halloween and Twig Wysecki in Nashville may be familiar to YOU fans.

Shalita Grant—Sherry

Shalita Grant plays a self-centered mom-influencer who befriends Love Quinn.

In YOU Season 3, Sherry’s fragility leads to her demise, with Love abandoning her old companion in the. This is a condensed version of the information.