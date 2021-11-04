Season 3 Cast of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ vs. Real-Life Drug Lords The Netflix Original Series is based on.

If you’re a fan of Narcos and its spin-off Narcos: Mexico, you’re probably aware that both shows are based on true events.

Whereas Narcos focused on Pablo Escobar and the Cali cartel, Narcos: Mexico focuses on Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo and the Mexican Drug War in Seasons 1 and 2. (played by Diego Luna).

However, in the third and final season, a number of other characters take center stage, and the cast members’ likeness to their real-life counterparts is remarkable.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of each actor and the characters they portray.

Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán is played by Alejandro Edda.

Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán is undoubtedly the most infamous of all the real-life characters in Narcos: Mexico.

El Chapo was one of the world’s most powerful drug traffickers, and Season 3 of the Netflix drama follows him as a member of the Sinaloa cartel, through the group’s struggle with the Tijuana cartel, and through his first arrest in 1993.

The drug boss is best known for eluding capture twice, once in 2001 and then again in 2015. In 2016, he was apprehended again.

In the criminal drama, he is played by Alejandro Edda, and the likeness between the two actors is uncanny. Even the way Edda stands in a scenario where El Chapo is confronted by the journalists after his capture in 1993 is almost identical to his real-life counterpart.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes is played by José Mara Yazpik.

After assassinating Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, the Juárez cartel’s previous leader, in 1993, Amado Carillo Fuentes became the cartel’s chief.

Because of his fleet of planes, he was dubbed “Lord of the Skies” while commanding the cartel, and he is reported to have amassed a large fortune through drug trafficking prior to his death in 1997.

The drug kingpin died on the operating table while undergoing plastic surgery to alter his appearance in order to avoid detection by the authorities.

José Mara Yazpik plays him in the program, and he has been doing so since Season 3 of Narcos.

Benjamn Arellano Félix is played by Alfonso Dosal.

Benjamn Arellano Félix and his brother Ramón were the leaders of the Tijuana cartel, which they inherited. This is a condensed version of the information.