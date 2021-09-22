Season 23 of ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is back, and it’s on the verge of reaching its most significant milestone yet.

The NBC crime drama is back for its 23rd season, which will feature the show’s 500th episode since its debut in 1999.

The milestone will be reached during the series’ sixth episode, with 494 episodes thus far, though it is presently unknown if there will be a special narrative to commemorate the occasion.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season is right here.

When will season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premiere?

Law & Order: SVU will return to its original home of NBC with a two-hour season debut, followed by weekly episodes on the network.

Back-to-back episodes of the crime drama “And the Empire Strikes Back” and “Never Turn Your Back on Them” will premiere on the channel on September 23.

Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will star who?

Captain Olivia Benson will be played by Mariska Hargitay, who will be joined by series regular Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola.

Kelli Giddish reprises her role as Detective 2nd Grade Amanda Rollins, and Peter Scanavino reprises his role as ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr.

Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, who play Detective 3rd Grade Katriona “Kat” Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, respectively, will leave the program following the launch of Season 23.

Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt, who play Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler and Sergeant Ayanna Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime, will also make guest appearances as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler and Sergeant Ayanna Bell, respectively.

What will happen in season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit?

Liv and the team will partner up with sex trafficker Dr. Catalina Machado to expose a congressman named George Howard who is involved in similar crimes in the double-bill.

But the politician, who has his sights set on the White House, will go to any length to ensure that the SVU team does not capture him, even if it means having them fired—or worse.

Two additional episodes for the season have been confirmed, while the total number of episodes has yet to be revealed.

The series will include episodes titled “I Thought You Were on My Side” in addition to the two-hour debut. This is a condensed version of the information.