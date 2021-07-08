Season 23 of ‘Big Brother’: Everything You Need to Know About the Premiere

Big Brother is back for Season 23 this summer, but certain format modifications may make this edition stand out. Along with the 16 houseguests presented in the premiere, the CBS show unveiled a fresh set of twists to meet the season’s theme of “Big Risks, Big Rewards.”

Host Julie Chen Moonves gave one houseguest a chance to win big in the premiere, and hinted that similar opportunities will be available throughout the season. Continue reading to learn more about the new rules and what they mean for the competition in the future.

What new twists were introduced in the premiere of ‘Big Brother’ 23?

The prize money is the first and most significant twist. CBS stated in its press release promoting the season that the prize will be $500,000. On the night, however, it was reported that the funds had been increased to $750,000.

That is, the money has been raised for the time being; yet, because the subject is “Big Risks, Big Rewards,” the amount could change based on the wagers competitors are ready to make.

In the July 7 show, which is now available on CBS and Paramount+, those 16 candidates entered the beach shack-themed house. They were given a kick-off challenge right away, which required them to construct a plexiglass puzzle.

The purpose of this challenge was to set up the next twist in the program. Instead of competing individually, the competitors have been divided into four groups, with the four houseguests who finished the puzzle in the quickest time serving as captains of those teams.

After reading amusing information about fellow houseguests from a slot machine, each of the four captains—Frenchie, Whitney, Christian, and Claire—had to choose fellow houseguests to join their teams. The following are the teams, which were called after playing card suits as the latest in a long line of gambling references:

Whitney (captain), Brent, Derek X, and Hannah are the aces. Frenchie (captain), Azah, Britini, and Derek are the jokers. F Christian (captain), Alyssa, Sarah Beth, and Xavier are the kings. Claire (captain), Kyland, Tiffany, and Travis are the queens. 1 out of 16