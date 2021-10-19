Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) still have a story to tell.

Following the Season 1 cliffhanger, the crime-podcast and murder-solving trio will return for the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

When will Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ be released?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but there is some good news.

Podcast presenter Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) teased a second true-crime podcast dubbed “Only Murderers in the Building” will be arriving “this fall” in the Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale.

If Fall is the release date, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will most likely premiere in Fall 2022, as filming is expected to begin soon.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 might, on the other hand, continue Season 1’s release schedule and premiere on Hulu in August 2022.

Only Murders in the Building was Hulu’s most-watched comedy launch to history, according to The Wrap, so the show’s renewal midway through Season 1 came as no surprise.

“Everyone in our incredible Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times—and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV—to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection,” said co-creator John Hoffman in a statement.

“To believe we’ve already connected with our audience and struck the target enough to be given the opportunity to continue—and to continue our show’s wild rollercoaster of mystery-comedy-empathy—is beyond amazing.” So I’ll just say a big thank you to everyone and that I can’t wait for more.” Who Will Return for Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’? Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will feature the whole primary cast.

This means Steve Martin, the show’s co-creator, will reprise his role as Charles-Haden Savage, a retired actor who rose to prominence in the 1980s drama Brazos.

I'm going to join Martin.