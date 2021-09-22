Season 2 premiere date, cast, trailer, and plot for ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’

The Law & Order series shows no indications of going away anytime soon. Season 2 of Organized Crime, the latest spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, premiered in April of this year. This page has all of the information you need regarding the most recent episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

When will Season 2 of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ premiere?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 starts on NBC on Thursday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

The new season will have 24 episodes, up from the previous season’s eight, and will run on NBC every Thursday. On the NBC app and website, you can also watch each episode live.

Episodes will be available to watch live on Hulu + Live TV or the next day on a basic Hulu subscription if you are a Hulu member.

YouTube TV, fuboTV, and SlingTV will all carry Law & Order: Organized Crime.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Stars Who?

For the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, the whole major cast will return.

As a result, Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as Elliot Stabler, a detective with the Organized Crime Control Bureau, opposite Danielle Moné Truitt as Stabler’s partner, Sergeant Ayanna Bell.

Jet Slootmaekers, a former hacker hired by the organized crime department, is played by Ainsley Seiger.

Professor Angela Wheatley and Richard Wheatley will be played by Tamara Taylor and Dylan McDermott in recurring roles.

Vinnie Jones will play Albi Briscu, an Eastern European criminal, opposite Lolita Davidovich as Albi’s wife Flutura Briscu in Season 2 of Organized Crime.

Preston Webb, a crime kingpin, is played by Mykelti Williamson, while Sergeant Bill Brewster, a narcotics task force officer, is played by Guillermo Daz.

Reggie Bogdani, Stabler’s boss when he goes undercover in Briscu’s gang, is played by Dash Mihok, while Jon Kosta, the leader of the Kosta Organization, is played by Michael Raymond-James.

Carlos Maldonado, a new detective of the organized crime department, is played by Mike Cannon.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?

Stabler, a former Manhattan Special Victims Unit officer who joined the New York Organized Crime Control, is the focus of Law & Order: Organized Crime. This is a condensed version of the information.