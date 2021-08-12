Season 2 of ‘Walker’: Will There Be Another Season of the CW Show Starring Jared Padalecki?

Walker, The CW’s revival of Walker, Texas Ranger, starring Jared Padalecki of Supernatural, had a successful first season. The show had the most viewers in its timeslot in four years, and the most watched season opener on The CW since 2018. Despite conflicting reviews from reviewers, audiences appear to be loving the show.

The season finale of Walker will run on August 12, bringing the first 18 episodes to a close. Following that, the countdown to Season 2 begins, with many people wondering if the program would be renewed and when it will broadcast on television.

Has Walker been picked up for a second season?

Walker has not only been renewed for a second season, but its future has been assured for months.

The show was recommissioned in February, just three weeks after it premiered, and was one of 12 shows to receive a second season order. The Flash, Riverdale, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, All American, Charmed, Legacies, In the Dark, Roswell New Mexico, Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Dynasty joined the Jared Padalecki vehicle.

“As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our first original series,” CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said at the time.

When will the second season of Walker premiere?

Not only has Walker been renewed for a second season, but we already know when the new episodes will air—and they are only a few months away.

Walker’s current season began in January, but the show will now air in the fall. The CW will air the first episode of Season 2 on Thursday, October 28. The show will continue to air weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT in the same timeslot as before.

Episodes will be available to view on The CW website and app shortly after they appear on television, as is customary.

