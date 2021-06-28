Season 2 of ‘Too Hot to Handle’: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

On Netflix, Too Hot to Handle returns for a second season of sun, sea, and celibacy, as ten singletons from across the world stay in a luxurious villa, couple up, and then attempt not to get physical for a chance to win $100,000.

The first season took place at a mansion in Mexico, but the contestants are now in the Caribbean for Season 2.

Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle is currently being filmed.

Season 2’s THTH villa is located on Providenciales Island, which is part of the Turks and Caicos Islands. These Caribbean islands are a British territory accessible through a 90-minute flight from Miami, Florida.

Season 2’s action takes place on the Turtle Tail Estate, a luxurious home that sold for $20.25 million earlier this year.

According to the estate’s website, it features five bedrooms, but for the Netflix show, another room in the house has been turned into a private suite to provide the THTH participants with another source of temptation.

An infinity pool and hot tub, a fire pit, an outdoor shower, and a gym are among the various amenities available to the roommates.

The property can be rented by the general public, who will have access to facilities such as a home cinema room, a private chef, and use of the villa’s private beach.

The villa is currently advertised on Wimco Villas for $70,000 per week throughout the summer. Over Thanksgiving and the holidays, this rises to $105,000 per week and $154,000 per week.

The Turks and Caicos Islands have long been a favorite vacation spot for celebrities. Prince and Bruce Willis each had private villas in the region at one point, and Rihanna visited the Turtle Tail home in 2016.

It’s just too hot to handle In September 2020, Season 2 will be filmed in the villa. According to Variety, the streamer shot two seasons at the property in a row, adhering to COVID-19 production safety guidelines. At the time, Netflix vice president of unscripted shows Brandon Riegg described the villa as a “island paradise.”

In the weeks leading up to the premiere of the first four episodes on Netflix, the streaming service. This is a condensed version of the information.