Season 2 of ‘Tiger King’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot — Everything We Know So Far

With Tiger King Season 2, the strange and funny world of Joe Exotic and co. is set to spring back onto our screens. Despite Joe Exotic’s imprisonment, the lockdown fever-dream documentary series is back for a second installment. The Washington Newsday has all the details on the new show, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When will Tiger King 2 be available on Netflix?

The wait for the second installment of Tiger King is almost over if you’ve been counting down the days.

Season 2 of Tiger King will launch on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday, November 17th.

The new series is planned to have eight episodes, just like Season 1.

You must be a Netflix subscriber to watch Tiger King 2 when it is released. You can join Netflix for $8.99 right now.

Season 2 of Tiger King is coming this year, and it promises to be just as chaotic and insane as Season 1! Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021 pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i Who Will Appear in Tiger King 2? Joe Exotic will not feature in Tiger King 2, which is largely due to the fact that he is now serving a 22-year sentence in prison.

The good news is that viewers will get to hear from the eccentric large cat keeper, who will be interviewed over the phone from prison throughout the program.

Despite being behind prison, Exotic’s spouse Dillon Passage teased that Exotic would appear in the second series on Good Morning Britain in August 2020.

“I don’t know when it’ll be released,” he continued, “but it’ll be quite intriguing because it’ll tell a little bit about Joe’s arrest and what happened subsequently.”

“I’m sure there will be some Joe phone call tapes included. Since he’s been imprisoned, there’s been no filmmaking.” Carole Baskin’s appearance in Tiger King 2 is currently unknown, as she previously stated that she had no plans to return for Season 2.

In an interview with The Radio Times, Baskin stated: “When [co-director Rebecca Chaiklin] stated that she wanted to clear the air, I thought to myself, “You know, that’s just absurd.”

"It was painfully evident that they had betrayed me. Why would she do that?