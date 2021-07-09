Season 2 of ‘This Way Up’: What We Know About Aisling Bea’s Comedy Series

Season 2 of Aisling Bea’s intelligent comedy This Way Up, about a young single woman in London, is now accessible on Hulu.

Bea created the show and also plays Aine, the main character, who is attempting to reintegrate into society following a mental breakdown. The first season was well-received, earning BAFTA Bea award recognition.

With season 2 of This Way Up premiering on Hulu today, here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know about the show.

Recap of the first season of This Way Up

This Way Up: Season 1 features Aine (pronounced Anya), a young Irish woman living in London as a single woman. However, it’s not as glamorous as it seems, since she’s suffering from a mental breakdown brought on by a nasty breakup.

Shona, Aine’s older sister, is always on the lookout for her. Shona appears to be in a wonderful relationship with her boyfriend Vish, with whom she becomes engaged in the series’ penultimate episode before kissing her coworker Charlotte.

Aine is an English instructor who is recruited to tutor Etienne, a little French kid who has been forced to live with his English father Richard. Throughout the first season, Aine develops love for Richard, and he stays the object of Aine’s affections.

Aine attempted suicide during her breakdown, as shown in the final episode of Season 1.

Who will be in Season 2 of This Way Up?

A fantastic company of supporting players surrounds Aisling Bea. Shona is played by Irish actress Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), while Shona’s boyfriend Vish is played by American comedian Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show).

Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), who plays Shona’s colleague and possible suitor Charlotte, is another significant presence. Richard, Aine’s love interest, is played by Tobias Menzies (The Crown).

What happens in This Way Up Season 2?

We rejoin the characters immediately following the events of the Season 1 finale. Despite her secret relationship with Charlotte, Aine is now dating Richard, and Shona is engaged to Vish.

Bea says she wanted to highlight in season 2 how what we think of as romance can actually be toxic mayhem.

“I could have a bit more fun with the love relationships going into Season 2,” she told the New York Post. This is a condensed version of the information.