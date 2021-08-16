Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’ Will Include a Major Change.

The exciting finale of HBO Max’s The White Lotus aired on August 15, and the show has been renewed for a second season.

The comedy-drama featured a group of Hawaiian vacationers and the staff at the resort where they were vacationing, but there was a darker truth lurking beneath the surface.

The show is a hit on HBO’s streaming site, with the show rating first among all shows accessible, according to a press release.

Despite its current success, HBO has announced that the second season would feature a lot of changes, including cast and setting.

Murray Bartlett appeared as the White Lotus hotel’s manager, Connie Britton and Steve Zahn as rich visitors who came with their teenage children, Sydney Sweeney and Fred Hechinger, and a friend, played by Brittany O’Grady, in the first season of the six-part limited series.

Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, has come to the White Lotus to disperse her mother’s ashes, and Natasha Rothwell, who plays Belinda, the resort’s spa manager, with whom she interacts.

Rachel and Shane Patton, played by Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy, are miserable newlyweds who begin to doubt their relationship the longer they remain at the White Lotus.

However, it appears that the cast of characters will not return in the next season, since the show has been revealed to be telling a completely new plot.

“The second episode of The White Lotus leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of tourists as they jet to another White Lotus property and temporarily reside in among its inhabitants,” HBO said in a statement.

Mike White, the show’s creator, had hinted at the idea of an anthology series before the announcement.

“It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something,” he stated in an interview with TVLine.

“I don’t believe you can put [all of Season 1’s guests]on the same trip again. But it’s possible that it’ll be like the Marvel universe, with some of them returning.”

“We only signed one-year commitments with the actors,” he said, “so we’d have to figure out who is even available.”

White said the same thing in an interview with The New Yorker. This is a condensed version of the information.