Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’: Whose Casting Was Revealed In New Trailer?

On September 17, The Morning Show will return to AppleTV+ for its second season.

The show’s most recent trailer, which was released on Monday, revealed a number of previously unannounced cast members who will be joining the show.

The trailer promised Jennifer Aniston’s character Alex’s return to UBA after she and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley uncovered the company’s poisonous work environment live on broadcast at the end of last season.

Will Arnett, who played Alex’s agent Doug Klassen in Arrested Development, made his trailer debut in the trailer, advising her on her comeback to the show.

Doug informs Alex in the trailer that she “couldn’t have planned it any better,” and he is later seen with her on several occasions.

According to TVLine, Arnett’s role in the show has been kept a secret, with the actor not even appearing on the project’s promotional materials, and it is still unknown how many episodes he will appear in.

His casting was so secret that, as of August 24, the actor’s IMDb website did not mention his presence on The Morning Show.

Hasan Minhaj’s character Eric Nomani, who took up Alex’s role after she left and co-anchors the show with Bradley, was also shown in the trailer.

Julianna Margulies will also play Laura Peterson, a new character who bonds with Bradley and seems to want to see her achieve her full potential.

Kerry Ehrin, the showrunner of The Morning Show, previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Margulies joining the cast in June.

“Laura began off like a Dateline show,” she explained. She’s a UBA star and a Diane Sawyer-level legend. We wanted to give Bradley a mentor figure who did things differently than he did.

“Having a character who had done the work and what it looked like in this profession and in the UBA atmosphere was the inspiration for the notion. She’s at the pinnacle of her profession.”

In addition to Alex’s return to the UBA, the episode will focus on the coronavirus epidemic, as Mia (Karen Pittman) advises them to “get ahead of the story.”

On the broadcast, racial prejudice is also being highlighted, with Desean Terry’s Daniel Henderson discussing the topic with Karen.

