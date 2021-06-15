Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ has a new trailer, which reveals the release date.

The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are reuniting for a second season, but the new trailer implies their reunion won’t last long.

Fans will get lots of hints from the first look at the new series, including new characters, returning favorites, and, most crucially, the new season’s release date.

Season 1 was well-received by fans due to its eerily accurate portrayals of real-life occurrences. The second season’s production was halted due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Filming concluded last month, and we can now look forward to fresh episodes premiering on Apple TV+.

Season 2 of The Morning Show: What the Trailer Reveals

The big announcement in the season 2 teaser is that long-time co-anchor Alex Levy (Aniston) has left UBA’s The Morning Show, leaving Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) to present on her alone. The trailer creates the impression that Alex has been replaced by comedian Hasan Minhaj as a new male co-anchor (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj).

The clip also reveals that the rest of the cast will be back for season 2. At this house, Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, appears to be confessing to a camera. Cory Ellison and Chip Black are played by Billy Crudup (Watchmen) and Mark Duplass (Safety Not Guaranteed), respectively, while producer Mia Jordan is played by Karen Pittman.

Season 2 will feature new cast members.

In addition to the aforementioned Minhaj, the cast includes a number of other great actors.

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) is new to the series and appears to have a leading role. Her character is seen interviewing Alex in a 60 Minutes-style environment discussing the scandal which rocked The Morning Show in season 1.

As reported by Deadline, Greta Lee (Russian Doll) and Ruairi O’Connor (The Spanish Princess) are joining the second-season cast. Lee plays an ambitious head of an online media company for millennials while O’Connor is a charismatic and savvy YouTube star.

When will The Morning Show Season 2 be released?

The trailer confirms that The Morning Show will return to Apple TV+ on September 17, 2021.

The second season consists of 10 episodes, and will be released weekly, every Friday, on the streaming service.

