Season 2 of ‘The Great’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot—Everything You Need to Know

The Great is a humorous and riveting historical drama starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, directed by Tony McNamara (The Favourite). Season 2 was approved in July 2020, and first-look photographs of the new season have begun to surface, one of which shows Catherine wearing a stunning crown. Everything you need to know about The Great Season 2 is available on this page, including the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When Will ‘The Great’ Season 2 Be Released?

The Great Season 2 finally has a release date after more than a year of anticipation.

The second chapter of Catherine the Great and Peter III’s love story will broadcast exclusively on Hulu on Friday, November 19.

The new season will include ten episodes, each lasting an hour, much as Season 1.

Hulu is currently offering a $5.99 per month subscription to watch The Great. Season 1 can be re-watched now while you wait for Season 2.

The Great was “one of the top-performing original comedies,” according to Hulu, so the show’s renewal was not unexpected.

Who Will Return for Season 2 of ‘The Great’?

For the second season of The Great, the whole core cast has returned.

This means Elle Fanning, who played Catherine the Great in Maleficent, will reprise her role as Catherine the Great, and Nicholas Hoult, who played Peter III in Mad Max, will reprise his role as her husband.

Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow are among the returning cast members.

Gillian Anderson, who played Joanna in Sex Education, has joined the cast as Catherine’s mother, Joanna, a “glamorous socialite” from Germany who arrives in Russia after learning of her daughter’s failed coup.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of ‘The Great’?

The Great is a historical comedy, and it’s crucial to remember that it’s based on historical events only loosely. It isn’t supposed to be exact. The series depicts Catherine the Great’s ascent to power (played by Elle Fanning) and how she went on to become Russia’s longest-reigning ruler.

Season 1 of The Great chronicled Catherine’s early years in Russia, as well as her tumultuous marriage to Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).

Catherine attempted a coup against her husband at the end of Season 1, but it failed miserably. Worse, the rebellion was a flop. This is a condensed version of the information.