Season 2 of ‘The A List’: Everything You Need to Know Netflix came to the rescue.

Season 2 of The A List will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, after the show was saved from cancellation by the streaming provider.

The show follows a group of British teenagers who attend a summer camp on a mystery island, but their once-in-a-lifetime vacation quickly devolves into a twisted nightmare.

Season 1 of the show aired three years ago, and the majority of the cast is back for the second season. With season 2, there are a few minor changes to anticipate, so here’s everything you need to know before the Netflix premiere.

What happened in season one of The A List?

Season 1 of The A List premiered on BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom in October 2018, before being picked up by Netflix in July of the following year.

A group of adolescents arrives on Peregrine Island for a summer of fun in The A List. Typical adolescent behavior includes a lot of bickering, psychological strain, and teen romance.

But this is no ordinary island, and weird happenings and powers of some of the campmates begin to surface soon after. Amber, one of the characters, is a continuous nemesis who has the capacity to manipulate the minds of anybody she comes into contact with. She’s always at conflicts with Mia, who eventually rallies the rest of the camp against Amber.

We won’t give away everything that happens in The A List season 1’s 13 episodes, but just know that it ends on a cliffhanger of a plot twist.

What adjustments are being made for season 2 of The A List?

The majority of the cast are returning for the second season with one glaring difference.

Jacob Dudman, who played Dev in the first season, has been recast with Barnaby Tobias now portraying Mia’s love interest. Dudman can now be seen acting in two other Netflix propertiesâ€”as Thomas Price in The Stranger and Sam Harvey in Fate: The Winx Saga.

Ellie Duckles (The Bay) is back playing Amber and Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) returns as Mia.

The second season was written and directed by the co-creators Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier. It will be slightly shorter than the first with a total run of eight episodes.

When is The A List available on Netflix?

