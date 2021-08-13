Season 2 of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ on Disney+: Will There Be Another Season? .

On Friday, August 13, the first season of the Star Wars show The Bad Batch concluded on Disney+.

The Bad Batch is a spinoff of Dave Filoni’s animated series The Clone Wars and serves as a sequel to it.

Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo, as well as adolescent female clone Omega, form the namesake squad of elite clone troopers in the animated series.

The Bad Batch were initially presented in The Clone Wars’ seventh season, as a set of clones with heightened abilities that made them major players in the battle and useful combatants for the Galactic Republic.

After refusing to follow orders from Admiral Tarkin, who sets Crosshair against his fellow clones, the squad, also known as Clone Force 99, and Omega go on the run from the Empire in The Bad Batch.

Following the events of the Clone Wars, they decide to take on a range of daring mercenary missions while on the run.

Dee Bradley Baker reprises his role as the Bad Batch after previously voicing them in The Clone Wars in the first season of the animated series, which features a total of 16 episodes.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Bad Batch’?

Lucasfilm confirmed the animated series’ return on August 5, just before the first of the two-part season finale aired.

“Star Wars: #TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022,” the firm stated on Twitter in a statement to fans.

Despite the fact that the program has been renewed, Lucasfilm has not stated when it would return to the streaming service.

The first season premiered on May 4, 2021, the day Star Wars fans commemorate the franchise as a whole, therefore it’s possible that the second season may premiere around the same time in 2022.

Along with The Bad Batch, Lucasfilm has announced that the live-action series Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released in 2022.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now in pre-production, and another Star Wars Disney+ show, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere in 2021.

What Will the Second Season of ‘The Bad Batch’ Be About?

The Bad Batch’s second season has yet to be announced, however the two-part finale saw the Bad Batch and Omega flee the ruins of Tipoca City on Kamino after the Empire was destroyed. This is a condensed version of the information.