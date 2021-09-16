Season 2 of ‘Sex Education’ Recap: 8 Unanswered Questions That Are Driving Us Crazy

Sex Education Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in September and will look and feel very different from prior series.

Moordale High students will not only have a brand new school uniform, but there will also be some new faces among the group (including Jemima Kirke from Girls).

While there will be significant changes, the hit show will resume up where Season 2 left off, hopefully providing viewers with some much-needed answers.

Here’s a rundown of what happened in Season 2, from Otis’ voicemail through Eric and Adam’s budding romance.

Is Maeve going to get Otis’ message?

Whether Maeve (Emma Mackey) finds out about Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) voicemail is perhaps the most burning question on everyone’s mind.

The pair’s friendship had been on the rocks, thanks in part to Otis’ new relationship with Ola, as fans will recall (Patricia Allison). The marriage had called it quits by the end of Season 2, and Otis had finally realized his true love for Maeve.

After regaining his composure, Otis left Maeve a voicemail in which he confessed his love for her…

Only for her new neighbor and friend, Isaac (George Robinson), to ruin the romantic gesture by deleting the note after hearing Otis’ impassioned speech.

Let’s hope they figure it out and see through Isaac’s deception.

Will Jean be able to keep her child?

Jean (Gillian Anderson) had a lot on her plate in Season 2 between her breakup with Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) and her reconciliation with ex-husband Remi (James Purefoy).

Jean began to experience chest pains and went to the doctor, who told her she was merely brokenhearted. Just when she believed she was out of the woods, she began to experience chest pains and went to the doctor, who told her she was simply brokenhearted. After further testing, however, it was discovered that Jean was indeed pregnant with Jakob’s child.

Will she, however, opt to carry the pregnancy to term? Given the show’s history of delving into important issues like sexuality and gender politics, as well as the myths surrounding sexual health, it’s probable they’ll look into pregnancy in older women and the risks that come with it.

At the very least, we hope Jean and Jakob are able to sort things out and deal with the news as a team.

Will Eric and Adam be able to stay together?

Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) debuted at the start of Season 2. This is a condensed version of the information.