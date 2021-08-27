Season 2 of ‘See’: Who Will Join the Apple TV+ Show’s Cast?

See Season 2 of Baba Voss premieres today on Apple TV+, and Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss will meet a new cast of people.

Most of his Season 1 cast mates return as well, with many of them facing new challenges as a result of the events of the previous season.

For those who haven’t seen the show yet, See is set in a future where a horrible virus has killed nearly all of humanity, but the only survivors on Earth have lost their sense of sight centuries later.

Baba Voss is still trying to reconcile his torn-apart family while avoiding the war and political games that surround him in Season 2. This won’t last long, though, as a familiar character from his past poses a new threat to his family.

The dystopian series was produced by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), and the first three episodes of Season 2 are now accessible on Apple TV+.

Who Will Appear in Season 2 of See?

Momoa reprises his role as Baba Voss, a skilled warrior and leader of the Alkenny tribe. Alfre Woodard, an Oscar nominee, reprises her role as Paris, the wise elder of his tribe.

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) will join them as Bab’s brother Edo Voss. Bautista is a terrifying new character who made his first appearance in See near the end of the first season.

Lord Heron, a diplomatic ruler of a new city introduced to the show, is played by Tom Mison (Watchmen). As Queen Kane decides to make his city her new capital, he develops a friendship with her.

Queen Kane and her sister Maghra, Sylvia Hoeks and Hera Hilmar, return and go on the run together. Christian Carmago, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, and Yadira Guevara-Prip are among the returning cast members.

Joshua Henry reprises his role as Jerlamarel, the biological father of children who can see, after a brief appearance at the end of Season 1. Joe Flanigan, Momoa’s former Stargate: Atlantis co-star, said on his Cameo page that he’ll be joining the cast in October 2020.

Eden Epstein, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, Tamara Tunie, and David Hewlett, another Stargate: Atlantis alum, have all been confirmed to feature in Season 2.

Will there be a third season of See?

The second season of See premieres tonight (August 1). This is a condensed version of the information.