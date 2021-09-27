Season 2 of ‘Power Book III’: Will There Be Another Season of ‘Raising Kanan’? .

The third volume in the Power world, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, introduces Power fans to the life of Kanan Stark. Raising Kanan, set in the 1990s, depicts Stark’s transformation into the hardened criminal and vicious murderer depicted by 50 Cent in the originals series, but will his origin tale be continued? This page contains everything you need to know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s future.

Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ be renewed for a third season?

Fans of Kanan Stark from Power have excellent news. A second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be released.

The renewal was announced one week before the launch of Season 1, with a formal announcement on July 12, 2021.

Season 1 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is still ongoing, thus it’s difficult to anticipate what will happen in season 2.

The second season will go more into Kanan’s life, especially his bond with his mother Raq.

“One season isn’t enough to portray the coming-of-age narrative of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq,” says Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO of Starz. As a result, we may anticipate to see more of how the mother-son bond develops and what she teaches him, as well as more of how he later becomes the heartless criminal who murders his own son.”

When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Be Available?

At this time, there is no set date for the release of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

However, if the first season’s release schedule holds true, Power Book III: Raising Kanan could debut as early as July 2022.

While you wait for Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, you may watch the first season on Starzplay right now.

To watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan, you may sign up for a seven-day free trial of Starzplay, following which you can subscribe for $8.99.

In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ who will play Kanan?

For Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the majority of the primary cast will return.

Fans can expect to witness Ballers star London Brown in the role of Marvin Thomas, as well as Malcolm Mays from Life of a King in the role of Lou-Lou Thomas and up-and-coming performer Hailey Kilgore in the role of Jukebox Thomas.

Joey Bada$$, the star of Grown-ish, will be there. This is a condensed version of the information.