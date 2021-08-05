Season 2 of ‘Outer Banks’ Pays Tribut to Carol Sutton

Outer Banks premiered its second season on Netflix on July 30. The story revolves around a gang of kids who are attempting to unravel a great mystery in order to locate hidden wealth.

However, as they watch the island’s wealthy residents, dubbed the Kooks, rule the island from Figure 8, they are forced to contemplate their own lives and disenfranchisement.

There is a homage to Carol Sutton, an actress who is not part of the main cast of the show, at the end of the sixth episode.

As a result, people scrambled to figure out who Sutton is and why she was singled out.

Her appearance in the second season turned out to be one of the most appreciated moments of any episode.

Carol Sutton’s Tribute on the Outer Banks

