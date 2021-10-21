Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has 7 unanswered questions.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building couldn’t arrive soon enough after the events of Season 1’s finale.

Unfortunately, it appears that viewers will have to wait until at least 2022 for the next season to premiere, which means that all of Season 1’s pressing questions will remain unanswered for quite some time.

Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) revealed with Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the season finale of Only Murders in the Building that she felt there were some “loose ends” to tie up, and the audience couldn’t agree more.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has a long list of questions that need to be answered, according to Washington Newsday.

1. What Happened to Bunny?

Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) was discovered in a pool of blood in Mabel’s apartment at the end of the season finale of Only Murders in the Building, with Mabel’s knitting needle protruding from her back.

Mabel exclaimed, “It’s not what it appears to be,” adding that she had opened the door to Bunny, who had “stumbled in” and onto her floor.

Who killed Bunny if Mabel wasn’t the one who did it (which seems doubtful). Did they attack her outside Mabel’s apartment in the hallway? Surely there would be video surveillance? Was Bunny attacked somewhere else and left as a threat outside Mabel’s door? These are all urgent questions that must be answered as soon as possible.

One thing is certain: things are not looking good for Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, who did not always agree with Bunny and are now the prime suspects in her assassination.

2. Did Jan Truly Murder Tim Kono?

So it appears that Jan (Amy Ryan) assassinated Tim Kono. She even told Charles everything about how she poisoned and then shot him, making his death appear to be a suicide.

We just observed Jan being arrested, not being accused or sentenced to any form of jail term. Only Murders in the Building isn’t afraid of surprises, so anything might happen.

Amy Ryan, who plays Jan, said she was open to returning for Season 2 in an interview with The New York Times.

“Maybe Jan will come back, I’m not sure—someone,” she remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.