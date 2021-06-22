Season 2 of ‘Motherland’: Is ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Based on a True Story?

Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres tonight (June 22) at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. As three witches fighting in the US Army, the supernatural series stars Taylor Hickson (Deadpool), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth), and newcomer Ashley Nicole Williams. This webpage contains everything you need to know about the series’ inspiration.

Is Motherland: Fort Salem a fictionalized version of a genuine story?

Motherland: Fort Salem follows the story of Raelle Collar (Hickson), Abigail Bellweather (Williams), and Tally Craven (Sutton), who are enlisted in the U.S. Army.

The three fights with supernatural abilities and witchcraft, and they are well-versed in “fighting magic.”

Their vocal cords are also used to implement “seeds,” which are strong spells.

Although the series is totally fictional, it is based on one of the most notorious periods in American legal history.

Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate universe in which the United States signed the “Salem Accord” after the Salem witch trials ended.

The Salem Accord is a contract that ends the persecution of witches in the series. Witches were conscripted to fight in America’s wars in exchange.

In the series, the Accord is at odds with the Spree, a terrorist organization comprised of witches who oppose the conscription of witches into the military.

Although the show is not based on a single true story and the Salem Accord is not a real document, the historical background the show is set against is very real.

The Salem Witch Trials were held in 1692 in Salem, Massachusetts.

Motherland: Fort Salem asks: What if the Salem witch trials’ innocent women convicted of witchcraft were indeed real witches, and what would have occurred if they had lived?

Over 200 persons were accused of witchcraft during the Salem witch trials, which took place in Salem, Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693.

Thirty people were found guilty and 19 were hanged after a series of hearings and trials.

Women made up 14 of the people that were executed. The Salem witch trials swiftly rose to prominence as the bloodiest witch hunt in colonial North American history.

The trials began when young girls in Salem began accusing others of witchcraft.

The mass panic began after Betty Paris, age nine, and her cousin Abigail Williams, age 11, were described as having fits “beyond the power of. This is a brief summary.