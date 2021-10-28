Season 2 of ‘Love Life’: Why Anna Kendrick is No Longer the Show’s Lead.

Love Life Season 2 has finally come on HBO Max after a lengthy wait—but this time, the spotlight will no longer be on Anna Kendrick’s character Darby.

Despite the fact that fans are ecstatic about the latest part in the romantic comedy series, they can expect some significant changes.

The most significant change is that the focus of the story turns away from Darby and toward a new protagonist.

Why is Anna Kendrick no longer starring in Love Life?

Anna Kendrick played Darby Carter, a New Yorker managing her love life in her twenties, in the first season of Love Life.

Darby had finally found her soulmate in Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir) by the end of Season 1, but their new relationship is not expected to be explored in deeper depth in Season 2, with Anna Kendrick taking a step back as the major character.

Kendrick’s departure is just a result of the show’s format. Because Love Life is an anthology show, each season will focus on a different story.

Instead, the new episodes will focus on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper), who makes his first appearance as part of a flashback in the first episode. Marcus was a visitor at Darby’s wedding to Magnus (Nick Lund), whom she married before finding Grant, bringing Marcus and Darby’s worlds together. The new series will be set in New York City, with Kendrick’s Darby making occasional appearances.

Marcus, unlike Darby, has known who his soulmate is his entire life, but as he settles into married life, he begins to question whether “forever” is the right notion for him.

"Now that I'm not the star of the show, I feel like I'm finally free to say, 'I love this f***ing show so much," Kendrick told Deadline on stepping down as the show's lead. It's fantastic!' "Damn, this is just so fantastic," I thought as I watched Will's [Jackson Harper] episodes. "I watched the first season because I'm not really a rom-com guy but it just dives into," said Jackson Harper, who will be filling Kendrick's shoes.