Season 2 of ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’: Will There Be Another?

Kevin Can F*** Himself’s penultimate episode airs tonight on AMC, followed by the finale on AMC+ the next day.

Fans of the dark comedy that pokes fun at traditional family sitcoms are wondering if Allison (Annie Murphy) and her husband Kevin will return for a second helping as the first season comes to a close.

Here’s all we know about Kevin Can F*** Himself’s destiny ahead of the last two episodes.

Will Kevin Can F*** Himself Return for a Second Season?

Kevin Can F*** Himself’s stars, AMC, and the show’s production crew have yet to speak publicly about the show’s future.

Because the first season barely premiered in June, it’s possible that no announcement will be made for a time.

A show’s critical reaction, audience opinion, and viewer ratings all factor towards whether or not it is renewed.

Season 1’s live and same-day ratings averaged roughly 302,000 viewers per episode, according to TV Series Finale. These figures do not include those who watched the show on demand or streamed it on other days.

The show has received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. The show has an average rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and a critic score of 65 out of 100 on Metacritic.

The show has a 6.6 out of 10 average rating on IMDb, indicating that audience acceptance is roughly two-thirds.

The show’s plot will also factor into the decision to renew it. A cliffhanger in tonight’s last episode “Fixed” on AMC+ could signal that a second season is on the way, while a conclusive finish will imply that Kevin Can F*** Himself is done.

What Does It Mean When Kevin Can F*** Himself?

Annie Murphy, who starred in Schitt’s Creek, plays Allison, a typical sitcom wife who has reached her breaking point in Kevin Can F*** Himself. Kevin (Eric Petersen), her ignorant spouse, appears to live in a fantasy world with his family and friends, in stark contrast to his wife’s reality. Over the course of the first season, Allison defies comedy norm and begins to take charge of her own life.

The title of the show is a sweary parody of the short-lived CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait, and many have hypothesized that Kevin is the main character. This is a condensed version of the information.