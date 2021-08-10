Season 2 of ‘Indian Matchmaking’: Where Are the Original Cast Members Now and Who Is Still Married?

Netflix has given Indian Matchmaking Season 2 the go light, and the streaming giant has recently posted a casting call for anyone 18 or older who lives in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, or Ireland and is looking for love. Sima Taparia, often known as Aunty Sima, a marriage counsellor from Mumbai, uses a number of traditional and novel tactics to help love hopefuls find their right match in the series.

Aunty Sima put eight romantic hopefuls through their paces in the first series, trying to find them the right match. But where have all of the original cast members gone, and who remains together? This webpage has all of the information you require.

What happened to the original cast of ‘Indian Matchmaking’?

Aparna Shewakramani is an Indian actress.

Aparna Shewakramani maintained in touch with three of her matches, Dilip Aidasani, Jay Wadhwani, and Shekar Jayaraman, after filming for Indian Matchmaking ended in 2019.

“To walk away with three people you can identify to—who are good, compassionate, and grounded—is a success in my book,” she told OprahMag.com in 2020.

A relationship with any of the guys, however, never materialized, and Aparna’s dating life was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Aparna, a Houston-based attorney, continues to practice law while also owning her own tourism firm, My Golden Balloon.

Jagessar, Nadia Christina

On Indian Matchmaking, Nadia Christina Jagessar, a New Jersey-based event director, found an instant connection with Vinay Chadha.

Unfortunately, it was revealed at Indian Matchmaking that their romance encountered a snag when they abruptly stopped communicating with one another.

Nadia claimed Vinay unexpectedly ghosted her ahead of a planned movie night, but after the show appeared on Netflix in summer 2020, he claimed it was Nadia who ignored him, according to GoodHouseKeeping.com.

Vinay said on Instagram in July 2020, “I NEVER DITCHED HER THERE.” I texted the morning of the movie, July 18, explaining I was sick and didn’t want to flake at the last minute, so I couldn’t come. I think this was straightforward and honest. When I got an IV later in the day and wanted to meet up, she didn’t react well. She responded by suggesting that I had handled it incorrectly as well, but she never questioned if I had. This is a condensed version of the information.