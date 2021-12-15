Season 2 of ‘iCarly’ will have a surprise appearance from ‘Drake and Josh.’

iCarly returned to screens in June 2021, exactly a decade after the Nickelodeon comedy series stopped, and fans couldn’t get enough of the remake.

Miranda Cosgrove’s comeback as Carly Shay, alongside Nathan Cress as Freddie and Jerry Trainor as Spencer, was so well received that Paramount+ renewed the revival for a second season in July 2021.

Season 2 is presently in production, and there is some exciting news for anyone who grew up watching the Nickelodeon network. Josh Peck and Drake Bell starred in one of the channel’s most popular shows, Drake and Josh, with Miranda Cosgrove from iCarly as their villainous younger step-sister Megan.

Peck has been confirmed to appear in Season 2 of iCarly, but not as Josh, but as a new character. Peck will portray Paul, Carly’s manager, according to People.

Carly will be trying to keep her staff on the same page in the upcoming episodes as Paul and Freddie (Nathan Kress), Carly’s close friend, argue over the former’s managerial skills.

Peck’s debut on iCarly over the weekend had been teased by both Cosgrove and Peck. On both of their Instagram profiles, the former co-stars shared sweet photos of themselves reuniting on the set of iCarly.

“Back with the best,” Cosgrove captioned a photo of herself and Peck smiling, accompanied a red love heart emoji.

“I’m not sobbing, you’re crying,” Peck said beneath the post.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.