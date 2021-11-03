Season 2 of ‘Gentefied’ on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Season 2 of Gentefied is finally available on Netflix, 18 months after the first season was a smash hit for the streaming service. The release date for these new episodes is November, so the wait is almost over.

Season 2 introduces a few new characters as well as a plot that ranges from migration concerns to the challenge of finding Bad Bunny at a Halloween party.

Netflix has also published a trailer for the first season, which suggests that it will have just as many tears and laughs as the first. Everything you need to know about the future episodes is listed here.

When will Season 2 of Gentefied be released?

The new season will premiere on Wednesday, November 10th. All episodes of the new season will be available on that date at midnight Pacific Time. Meanwhile, all ten episodes of the first season are available to watch on Netflix.

Who is in the Gentefied Season 2 cast?

The show’s four leads from the first season, Joaquin Castro as Pop, Joseph Julian Soria as Erik, Karrie Martin as Ana, and Carlos Santos as Chris, are all slated to return for Season 2.

For Season 2, they’ll be joined by a slew of new cast members. Clarissa Thibeaux (Runaways) as Bree Solano, a gay advertising executive who works with budding artists — and who has love sparks with Ana – joins the Netflix drama in recurring roles.

Ernesto Morales, Pop’s oldest son, is played by Manuel Uriza (Rambo: Last Blood), with whom he has had a tense relationship since Manuel moved his family to Idaho.

Sarai Damien, a chef who gets a significant professional chance and will be a new love interest for Chris, is played by Ivana Rojas (Sneakerheads).

Melinna Bobadilla (Orange is the New Black) plays Melinna Barragan, a tenacious non-profit lawyer who is assisting Pop with his case.

What will happen in Season 2 of Gentefied?

“Sometimes the greatest way to move on is to stay together,” according to the show’s official logline.

Season 2 continues up right where Season 1 left off, with Erik and Lidia (Annie Gonzalez) welcoming their first child into the world while Erik’s grandfather is arrested. Despite the fact that he is free in Season 2, he is still struggling to stay in the United States.

