Season 2 of ‘Foundation’: Showrunner David S. Goyer on What to Expect

Foundation aired its final episode on Friday, November 19, and the show has already been ordered for a second season by AppleTV+.

Season 2 will see the introduction of the Second Foundation, Gaal and Salvor teaming together, and the Genetic Dynasty in disarray, according to showrunner David S. Goyer, who spoke with The Washington Newsday.

Goyer also talked about the Season 1 finale’s unexpected developments and hinted at how they’ll play out in Season 2.

The Genetic Dynasty’s Future

The Genetic Dynasty (Brother Dawn, Brother Day, and Brother Dusk) are not identical clones of Cleon the First, as shown at the end of Season 1.

Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) was executed in the finale for being different from his fellow clones, only to find out later that they are all different and haven’t been genetically similar to their maker for centuries.

Goyer stated he instructed actors Lee Pace (Day), Terrence Mann (Dusk), and Bilton that he wanted them to have slight variances amongst them to foreshadow the plot shock involving the Cleon clones.

“We know from twin studies that genetically identical twins don’t necessarily turn up the same, because nature and nurture play a role.”

“The reason they’re a little different is because, even though [there’s] the perversion of the Genetic Dynasty, the idea is to raise them all the same in this sort of hermetically sealed environment [but]events outside Trantor are changing, and they’re being shaped by those events, so they’re a little different.”

“Part of the joy of the program moving ahead, we’ll be seeing how varied the many Cleons are,” he continued, explaining how this may affect Season 2.

“It’s part of the jazz that we’re playing with Terrance Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Lee Pace because, moving ahead, some of the roles will be very, very different, even though they’re the same performers.”

"It's part of the jazz that we're playing with Terrance Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Lee Pace because, moving ahead, some of the roles will be very, very different, even though they're the same performers."

"And so one of the fascinating aspects of this, this monkey wrench thrown into the Genetic Empire, is what happens when you add chaos into that system?" What exactly does that imply? Because chaos is entertaining." What impact will Gaal Dornick and Salvor Hardin's connection have on the situation? That was another revelation.