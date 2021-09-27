Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Teaser Trailer

The much awaited Season 2 of Emily in Paris has a release date, and it will arrive just in time for Christmas, according to Netflix.

Season 1 was one of Netflix’s most popular shows, earning many award nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for main actress Lily Collins for best actress.

While the new series’ premiere date has yet to be announced, first-look photographs and a teaser video have given fans a sneak peek at what to expect in Season 2 of Emily in Paris.

Release Date for Emily in Paris Season 2

At their first Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, Netflix confirmed the release date for Season 2 of Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, according to a teaser trailer.

“We say bonjour to Paris, where Emily and the group have a good cause to celebrate,” Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan said at the start of the brief video.

A plethora of first glimpses, release dates, and movie and TV announcements were made at the Tudum fan event. Stranger Things, Sex Education, The Witcher, Ozark, Bridgerton, and a slew of other Netflix original series were all teased.

Season 1 of Emily in Paris had all of its episodes released on the same day, and Season 2 is likely to follow suit. Emily in Paris Season 2 will contain ten episodes, much like the first season.

What Happens in Season 2 of Emily in Paris?

According to the first teaser trailer, Emily isn’t in Paris at the start of Season 2. The young American marketing executive seemed to be on holiday in Saint-Tropez.

Emily is seen posing near the docks and on the beach at Saint-Tropez, on the French Riviera. While on vacation, she is also visited by her pals Mindy and Camille.

The group spends time rubbing hands with the wealthy at a luxurious house party, replete with a saxophone-playing Flyboard rider in the pool.

While the trailer depicts Emily in Saint-Tropez, Netflix’s first-look photographs reveal that she eventually returns to Paris.

Who Returns for Emily in Season 2 of Paris?

Collins, as Emily Cooper, returns to resume her travels in Paris and beyond, while Lucas Bravo remains absent. This is a condensed version of the information.