Season 2 of ‘Departure’: How the Show Honors Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer’s most recent film appearance was in the second season of the Canadian drama Departure, which premiered on August 5.

On the program, he plays Howard Lawson, a former senior manager for the Transport Safety and Investigations Bureau and Kendra Malley’s mentor (Archie Panjabi).

He shot his final scenes for the second season from his home in Connecticut, modifying to fit into the show despite the global COVID-19 outbreak.

To explain why he was only seen in one area while helping Kendra investigate a wrecked railway, the late actor’s character was believed to be under house arrest.

When Howard and Kendra discussed his sickness, which left him “near to the end,” Howard was written off for future seasons.

Plummer died quietly at home on February 5 at the age of 91, surrounded by his wife Elaine Taylor.

How can the second season of Departure pay homage to Christopher Plummer?

Despite the fact that Departure is Plummer’s final TV performance, he did not receive a title card tribute throughout the second season’s six episodes.

Instead, the actor appears in a touching closing moment with his co-star Panjabi, in which they say their goodbyes.

Howard tells Kendra that she is the “closest to a family [he]ever had” after confessing he has been battling a secret illness.

He also stated that being “near to the end” causes a person to reflect on who they care about and how they have touched those around them.

Kendra also uses the chance to reflect on how his guidance has helped her get to where she is now, and she expresses her willingness to forgive him for his role in the crash they were investigating in season one.

Despite the fact that it is not a traditional tribute, the emotionally intense scene felt like a fitting send-off for Plummer.

What did Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer’s Departure co-star, have to say about their final scene together?

In the second season, Panjabi spoke on working with the late Plummer, stating she could sense a “genuine affinity” between them that mirrored their onscreen counterparts.

“After Season 1, we had so many,” she revealed in an interview with TV Insider. This is a condensed version of the information.