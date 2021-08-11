Season 2 of ‘Departure’: Christopher Plummer’s Character Has Been Written Off

Christopher Plummer died on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91, after a career in television and film spanning seven decades.

The actor’s final screen appearance was in the Canadian drama Departure, in which he played Howard Lawson, a senior manager of the Transport Safety and Investigations Bureau (TSIB) who collaborates with Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi).

According to TVLine, Plummer had completed filming all of his sequences for the show’s second season before to his death, and he spends the entire season in one location.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor decided to shoot his scenes from his own home in Connecticut when filming began in September 2020, according to Toronto City News.

“I don’t have to go anyplace or move a finger,” Plummer told the publication at the time of filming from his and wife Elaine Taylor’s home. I’m ecstatic.”

What was the reason for Christopher Plummer’s absence from the set of Departure season two?

In season one, Plummer’s Howard was arrested for his role in the loss of a passenger airliner over the Atlantic Ocean, along with British Global Air CEO Ethan Moreau.

Following this turn of events, the showrunners exploited the fallout from Howard’s actions to explain why he wasn’t part of the TSIB’s investigation into a high-speed train catastrophe in season two.

In the opening episode of the second season, Kendra speaks with Howard on the phone, and he discloses that he has been placed under house arrest and is unable to travel due to an ankle bracelet he is wearing.

Howard spends the entire six-part second season at home, only appearing to discuss the inquiry with Kendra on a few occasions throughout the show.

In Departure season two, how was Christopher Plummer’s role written off?

During the conclusion, Howard discloses that he has been hiding an illness from Kendra, who questions why he hadn’t told her earlier.

“When you’re close to the end, things you thought were significant turn out to be not in the least relevant,” Howard stated in a touching closing scene between the two characters. “In the end, all that matters are the people you’d care for, the lives you affected.”

According to Howard, Kendra was the “closest to a. This is a condensed version of the information.