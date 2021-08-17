Season 2 of CW’s ‘Superman & Lois’: Will There Be Another Season?

On August 17, the first season of Superman & Lois will come to a conclusion.

The CW drama follows Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel and his wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they return to Smallville with their twin kids Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Jordan Elsass) (Alexander Garfin).

Clark Kent’s return to his homeland, however, is not without difficulty, as he must contend with a slew of villains, including The Stranger and Morgan Edge.

The good news is that The CW has already renewed the show for a second season, which was revealed in March.

Superman & Lois was renewed just a week after its first episode aired, making it one of The CW’s quickest renewals.

Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, broke the news in a statement to Deadline at the time.

“Superman & Lois’ phenomenal multiplatform debut, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” he said.

"We are ecstatic to have two brand-new bona fide songs in Superman and Walker, both of which have been huge successes.