Season 2 of ‘Cruel Summer’: Will There Be Another Season, and What Will Happen in It?

Cruel Summer has been a great smash for Freeform, but it appeared like the program was setting itself up to be a one-and-done series for a long time. After all, the show appeared to be portraying the entire narrative of Kate Wallis’ (Olivia Holt) kidnapping and its consequences on Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia).

Cruel Summer, on the other hand, looked to set itself up for a Season 2 in its last minutes (spoilers ahead). Despite convincing Kate that she didn’t know she was imprisoned in the bunker, it was revealed in the last scenes that Jeanette did know. Jeanette’s presence on the talk show also made it plain that she is seeking retribution after Kate nearly destroyed her life.

Here’s what we know about the show’s future, given all of the drama set up in the conclusion.

Is there going to be a second season of Cruel Summer?

The program got renewed for Season 2 just hours before the season finale aired on Freeform and Hulu.

“I am extremely thrilled and excited by the tremendous fan response to our show,” showrunner Tia Napolitano said in a statement after the season was announced. It’s an incredible dream come true to be able to keep the Cruel Summer charm alive for a second season.”

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, the show’s executive producers, said in a statement, “to be picked up for a second season is a dream, and we have so many ideas for where we can take this next.”

Despite the fact that the conclusion appeared to set up a second season concerning Kate and Jeannette’s twisted connection, the show’s makers told Deadline that they were unsure whether the second season will continue the story or chronicle the story of another painful summer for a new cast of characters.

However, they did state that there were no plans for spin-offs at this time. “The only ‘s’ word is Season 2,” Freeform President Tara Duncan told the newspaper.

The streamer's president stated in the same article that renewing the show was a "easy" decision. This comes after the show became Freeform's most-watched series ever. The show was a huge success, even though it was beaten in the network ratings by Grown-ish and Motherland: Fort Salem.