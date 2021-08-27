Season 2: New Co-Star Tom Mison Says Jason Momoa Is “Perfect, Playful, and Generous.”

See Season 2 will be available on Apple TV+ soon.

The story takes place on Earth hundreds of years after a devastating epidemic wiped off almost all of humanity. The few survivors have gradually lost their sight, but two infants born with the capacity to see have altered the survivors’ way of existence.

The dystopian drama series stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, with big names Dave Bautista and Tom Mison joining the cast for the new episodes, which premiere on Friday, August 27.

Mison (Watchmen, Sleepy Hollow) spoke with this website about acting blind, why Momoa is the “ideal” leading man, and what the future holds for See.

Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) and her sister Maghra (Hera Hilmar) are still on the run in Season 2, looking for a new city to rule over. When they come find one run by Mason’s character, Lord Harlan, the mad queen decides to make it her new capital.

Mison explained the beginnings of his new character, saying, “He grew up through a life of minor crime, and he knew the sisters when they were younger, but he has grown to be the master of this city through dubious ways.”

“There will be ongoing political skirmishes, mind games, and great sexual tension because the queen wants his city,” Mison claims.

Lord Harlan, like many characters on the program, is blind, and Mison, like the other performers in Season 1, had to learn how to play that effectively.

When it comes to honestly and fairly presenting visually challenged persons on television, associate producer Joe Strechay has an ace up his sleeve.

Strechay and his movement crew, who previously worked with Charlie Cox on Marvel’s Daredevil, are constantly on hand to assist the cast of See. When it came to learning to act as someone who couldn’t see, Mison thinks Strechay was a huge help.

“He’s fantastic, really amazing,” he remarked. There were several aspects I had no concept about, such as the location of the echo. He claims that if he enters a room and produces a click or a sound, he is able to map the entire space. That is something that takes years to perfect, but we worked on it for a while. The characters [in See]appear frequently. This is a condensed version of the information.